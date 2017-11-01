‘We Will Remember’ – The Chamber Ensemble of London at Duke of Cornwall Hotel

0 0

Peter Fisher and the Chamber Ensemble of London return to the Duke of Cornwall Hotel on Sunday, November 19th at 3pm to perform Clive Jenkins’ ‘No Man’s Land’ for double bass and string orchestra.

The bass soloist, Chris West, is one of London’s most distinguished players – principal bass at different times in the RPO, LSO, Philharmonia and the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields and professor at Trinity College. The piece includes poetry by English, French, German and Russian writers between the movements.

The concert also includes music by Elgar, Hindemith, Kreisler and Vaughan Williams and popular songs of the era by the likes of Ivor Novello and Irving Berlin. One of Peter Fisher’s ‘discoveries’ for the concert is ‘Angels of Mons’ by Baldock, which Clive Jenkins has arranged for the Ensemble.

Tickets available from The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Millbay Road, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3LG {01752 275850)

