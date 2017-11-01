Chamber Ensemble of London
Classical with Philip R Buttall

‘We Will Remember’ – The Chamber Ensemble of London at Duke of Cornwall Hotel

Peter Fisher and the Chamber Ensemble of London return to the Duke of Cornwall Hotel on Sunday, November 19th at 3pm to perform Clive Jenkins’ ‘No Man’s Land’ for double bass and string orchestra.

The bass soloist, Chris West, is one of London’s most distinguished players – principal bass at different times in the RPO, LSO, Philharmonia and the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields and professor at Trinity College. The piece includes poetry by English, French, German and Russian writers between the movements.

The concert also includes music by Elgar, Hindemith, Kreisler and Vaughan Williams and popular songs of the era by the likes of Ivor Novello and Irving Berlin. One of Peter Fisher’s ‘discoveries’ for the concert is ‘Angels of Mons’ by Baldock, which Clive Jenkins has arranged for the Ensemble.

Peter Fisher and the Chamber Ensemble of London will be at the Duke of Cornwall Hotel on Sunday 19 November at 3pm

Tickets available from The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Millbay Road, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3LG {01752 275850)

 

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
