Unfolding Stories – exciting textile art exhibition spins yarns inspired by the environment, landscape and individual experiences

Unfolding Stories

Harbour House, Kingsbridge

April 27 – May 3

A treasured First Communion dress transformed with stitch, textile fragments dyed in seawater on an uninhabited Scottish island, and plastic marine debris stitched into a textile – just three of the exciting new contemporary quilts on display in the Unfolding Stories exhibition by the dynamic Contemporary Quilters West (CQ West).

Unfolding Stories opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Friday 27 April.

There will be an informal opportunity to meet many of the artists in the gallery between 11 am and 2 pm that day, and at all other times during the exhibition at least one of the artists will be present.

Textiles used in unusual and innovative ways make for a provocative show, and the CQ West artists take a modern, contemporary approach to their work. Many of the artists are inspired by the environment and the local landscape, and each tells their own unfolding story.

Chair of CQ West, Stephanie Crawford, said: “CQ West is a group of 25 individuals who came together five years ago, with the aim of supporting and encouraging each other in our individual working practice.

“We have a wide variety of artistic skills in contemporary quilting and textiles but have a common ground in that stitch forms a part of our work.”

Twenty or more artists will be represented, including several international award winners: Alicia Merrett, Ana Kirby, Angela Knapp, Carla Mines, Christine Seager, Claire Passmore, Colin Brandi, Dot Carter, Elaine Waycott, Fran Griffiths, Helen Grist, Jane Brooks, Judy Stephens, Kara Chambers, Liz Hewitt, Maria Harryman, Michelle Cook, Pam Bealing, Paula Simpson, Stephanie Crawford and Wendy Weller.

(top image: Helen Grist Logwood Mill Walk detail)

