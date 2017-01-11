Matthew Bourne’s Early Adventures at Exeter’s Northcott Theatre

1 8

Hailed as the UK’s most popular and successful choreographer/ director, Matthew Bourne will bring his critically acclaimed Early Adventures to the Exeter Northcott in February.

Matthew Bourne returns to his roots with a programme of hit pieces that launched his career and saw the birth of the style, wit and sheer entertainment that have become hallmarks of the New Adventures company today.

“Spitfire”, “Town and Country” and “The Infernal Gallop” were last seen on tour in 2012 and “Watch with Mother” has not been seen for nearly 25 years.

The cast includes: Reece Causton; Tom Clark; Daniel Collins; Sophia Hurdley; Mari Kamata; Jamie McDonald and Edwin Ray as well as Joao Carolino and Paris Fitzpatrick.

Early Adventures is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne with designs by long-time collaborator Lez Brotherston.

“Spitfire” – An advertisement divertissement: A celebration of male vanity and an affectionate comment on the preening grandeur of the danseur noble, it places Perrot’s Pas De Quatre (originally made as a kind of ‘diva-off’ for the four leading ballerinas of the 19th Century) in the world of men’s mail order underwear advertising.

“Town and Country” – Lie back and think of England… Moving and hilarious, this heartfelt pastiche explores notions of national character from a bygone era through the evocative music of Edward Elgar, Noël Coward and Percy Grainger, amongst others.

“The Infernal Gallop” – A French dance with English subtitles – This is France as seen by the uptight English imagination, with all the traditional clichés joyously paraded for our entertainment and climaxing in Offenbach’s inevitable Can-Can!

“Watch with Mother” – Seen but not heard? – Conkers, Hopscotch, Doctors & Nurses; Children’s games can be all-consuming, competitive and sometimes cruel. Based on Joyce Grenfell’s famous “Nursery School” sketches (“George… Don’t do that”) and set to Percy Grainger’s own piano compositions and arrangements of Bach and Faure, this 1991 piece has not been seen for nearly 25 years.

Matthew Bourne’s Early Adventures is at Exeter’s Northcott Theatre from Thursday 9 – Saturday 11 February

