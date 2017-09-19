Designed in Plymouth showcased in London: Plymouth College of Art graduates at London Design Fair 2017

0 6

This September, graduates from Plymouth College of Art will be kickstarting their creative careers by showcasing their work at the internationally renowned London Design Fair, 21 to 24 September 2017, at Stand K11 in The Old Truman Brewery.

Graduates will be joined at the exhibition stand by sponsors, artisan distillers Plymouth Gin, collectively showcasing the high standard of design and craftsmanship coming out of the South West.

The work of 21 Plymouth College of Art graduates will be showcased at London Design Fair, from a diverse range of programmes including BA (Hons) Ceramics, BA (Hons) Fashion, BA (Hons) Printed Textile Design & Surface Pattern, and BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking.

Featured artists will include illustrator Jake Williams, who recently won the New Designer of the Year award at New Designers 2017, acclaimed young glass artist Benjamin Lintell who has interned with glass artisans Studio Le Four in Paris and at Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle, and photographer Maciej Krzyminski, who was recently featured in Aesthetica.

Plymouth College of Art graduates will showcase their work in a bespoke exhibition stand, fabricated at Fab Lab Plymouth.

The bespoke stand was designed jointly by the college’s BA (Hons) Product Design & Innovation Programme Leader, Kevin Jenkins, whose past clients include BT, The National Trust, and Haagen Daaz, and who last year won Innovation of the Year at the British Sign Awards 2016 for his Shimmerdisc design, and by BA (Hons) Interior Decoration, Design & Styling Programme Leader, Cathryn Bishop, who has designed boutique hotels, restaurants and private residences all over the world, as well as working with the National Trust and founding Cornish Interiors.

Paul Singleton, Associate Dean Design at Plymouth College of Art, said: “This is one of the premiere annual events for creatives from a broad range of disciplines and is the ideal place to launch the careers of our talented and accomplished innovators and makers. Our presence at the London Design Fair illustrates the ambition that Plymouth College of Art has for it’s graduates in the professional world.”

Located in the creative heart of East London, London Design Fair is a celebration of designer-makers that brings together 500 exhibitors from 28 countries; now in its 11th year Tent London, Super Brands London and a growing host of international trade showcases have come together to promote the latest in contemporary craftsmanship.

With over 27,000 people due to attend, including influential retail buyers, architects, interior designers, press, designers, and the design-savvy public, talented graduates from Plymouth College of Art will have the chance to get their work seen by the leading companies in their fields.

As well as exhibiting alongside fellow independent makers and established brands alike, the graduates will have the chance to attend specialist talks, meet potential employers and gain commissions and internship opportunities.

Alongside Plymouth College of Art graduates, Plymouth Gin will provide classic cocktails for guests during the Private View on Thursday 21 September. Made in the oldest gin distillery in England, Plymouth Gin is a unique, artisanal product and regarded as a gin for the ‘connoisseur’.

(from a press release)

