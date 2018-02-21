0 4

Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an exhibition of pastel paintings by the renowned artist, Keith Stott, and his students.

Celebrating Pastels opens at the South Devon art gallery on Tuesday 13 March. There will be an opportunity to meet some of the artists when the gallery stays open until 6 pm on the first day.

For the past 10 years Keith Stott has taught pastel painting at Harbour House, sharing his skills and knowledge as an artist. His enthusiasm to teach in a relaxed and informal environment has helped many a student, from complete beginners to the more experienced, on a journey of discovery.

As a successful artist with a deep understanding of colour and technique he encourages his students to challenge themselves to create accomplished work with, as one points out, “skills some didn’t even know they possessed”.

As a testament to his teaching skill, there are students who now exhibit at art galleries and in exhibitions with great success.

Paintings by past and present students will be displayed alongside Keith’s in the exhibition at Harbour House, showing a variety of subject and approach.

Each day there will be at least one student painting in the art gallery, with an array of pastels, papers, and tools on display to help explain the mysteries of pastel painting.

On the Friday 16 March, Keith will be painting in the gallery and will be happy to discuss techniques.

(top image: Keith Stott, Glazebrook Shade)

