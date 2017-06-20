Breaking through: Plymouth College of Art’s Pre-Degree Summer Show 2017

1 4

This year, for the first time, Plymouth College of Art will be opening up their dedicated Pre-Degree Campus at Palace Court alongside their college-wide public showcase.

Featuring art from the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming young artists, the Pre-Degree Summer Show is free and open to the public from Monday 26 to Friday 30 June.

Students aged 16-19 from a range of UAL Extended Diploma programmes will transform Palace Court’s open-plan studios into a lively gallery space, showcasing art, fashion, design and digital media.

As students on the pre-degree programmes celebrate the culmination of two years intensive experimentation and personal development, visitors can enjoy a diverse collection of cross-collaborative artwork, conceptual thinking and impressive technique.

Mixed media artwork on display will include installation, sculpture, garment construction, printmaking, web graphics and much more, as a new generation of artists, designers and makers take the bold leap into undergraduate study and commercial success.

Associate Dean of Pre-Degree Matias Shortcook told ArtsCulture: “For these young professionals this exhibition is the crowning triumph of a two year, intense, exciting experience in which they develop not just amazing technical skills but the personal character to put these skills into action in their future careers.”

Prior to the public opening on Friday 23 June, a live fashion presentation from UAL Extended Diploma Fashion & Textiles students will take place titled “Dreams”, offering an exclusive preview of this year’s pre-degree collections.

Tickets to this event are limited, for more information and to book your place contact rsvp@pca.ac.uk.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram, with #BREAKINGTHROUGH17.

Plymouth College of Art | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Tumblr | LinkedIn | Vimeo | Instagram

(from a press release)





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



