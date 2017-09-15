Sand in hand: Looe welcomes new Plymouth College of Art Extended Degree students

0 3

Nearly 50 new students, from ages 18 to 60 and over, from Plymouth College of Art’s BA (Hons) Extended Degree course visited Looe beach to work together creating sand sculptures as part of an annual competition during their induction to the college.

The new students include 27-year-old Joe Bedford, who formerly worked as a chef at Ristorante Daniele, a two-star Michelin restaurant in Italy, before joining the college to study filmmaking, and 22-year-old Yasmin Anderson, who worked in fire and aerial acrobatics with Penryn’s Swamp Circus before joining the college to study jewellery.

Extended Degree course manager Helen Markes said: “We have students joining us this year from a huge variety of backgrounds and locations, including circuses and Michelin-star restaurants.

“The wide age range brings a richness to the course that will hopefully lead to unexpected and exciting outcomes.

“Students bring a multitude of prior skills and knowledge to the course, which they build upon and share in their journey to creative degree-level study.

“Looe is an exciting local seaside town that has a great deal to offer, there is a vibrant and thriving community built on hard work and positivity, something we encourage our students to contribute to.

“The town has has really embraced our annual sand sculpture competition, which is now in its eighth year.

“The day is a great opportunity for our new students to engage in group work, broaden their art and design knowledge and collaborate.”

The East Looe Town Trust awarded a £50 prize to the best sculpture created by students, in a competition judged by local contemporary glass artist, Sandy Horton, and local abstract painter, James Howe, who worked on the films Blade Runner and Local Hero. Mayor Armand Toms and John Warne CB were also in attendance. John Warne CB, a longstanding supporter of Plymouth College of Art’s annual beach sculpture competition, stepped down as as chairman of the East Looe Town Trust following the event, after seven years of service.

Judges Sandy Horton and James Howe said: “We were extremely impressed by the way students interacted with each other this year, particularly considering the diverse age range.

“The students were communicative and the teamwork exhibited was very impressive. They worked extremely hard and without interruption, even when the weather turned wet and windy.

“Their tenacity and hard work paid off, the sun came out and the sculptures once again emerged from the sand demonstrating skill and professionalism. It is reassuring to see students challenging their perceptions of art and design and making the most of collaborative opportunities.”

Photos of the sand sculpture competition were captured by Plymouth College of Art BA (Hons) Commercial Photography for Fashion, Advertising and Editorial student Taylor Harford, who joined the college three years ago studying an Extended Degree.

Plymouth College of Art’s Extended Degree course is an intensive course that prepares students for specialist BA (Hons) degree study at Plymouth College of Art.

Working across different disciplines through practical workshops and seminars, students learn through discovery, experimentation and exploration, experiencing a broad range of media, materials, processes, resources and equipment to discover their own individual creative specialism within the arts.

Four-year BA (Hons) Extended Degrees at Plymouth are an extended pathway for students wanting to pursue a creative undergraduate degree who have limited experience of hands-on making, or who might lack the relevant academic qualifications for a creative degree.

They are also ideal for anybody looking for a change in career, or for anyone that finished their school or college education but has been out of formal education for a while. Extended Degrees prepare students for success at BA (Hons) degree level and as such a high proportion of students go on to gain high grades at degree level.

(top image: BA (Hons) Extended Degree students from Plymouth College of Art creating sand sculptures on Looe beach – Photo by Taylor Harford)

Plymouth College of Art | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Tumblr | LinkedIn | Vimeo | Instagram

(from a press release)





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



