Another Spring | Internationally recognised artists bring a new exhibition to Exeter

Another Spring

Phoenix Gallery, Exeter Phoenix

4 May – 17 June 2018

(Exhibition preview: Thu 3 May)

feat: Andreas Angelidakis, Forensic Architecture, David Birkin

Layla Curtis, kennardphillipps, Steffi Klenz

The Exeter Phoenix is presenting Another Spring, an exhibition curated by art historian, critic and curator Dr Jean Wainwright. The show brings together work by an outstanding group of internationally recognised artists.

There will be a special exhibition preview from 6-8pm on Thursday, May 3, and the exhibition will open on Thursday, May 4.

The exhibition reflects on the current trends and broader developments of nationalist impulses in Western society, where the debated question of citizenship, the foundation for identity and political governance is tied to ultranationalist concerns and increased measures to regulate and control the movement of people across borders.

The fear of national invasion and the economic erosion by an ‘outsider’ increasingly throws into question whether moving across borders will become even more difficult in years to come.

Running alongside the exhibition will be a series of special events including a free tour of the exhibition with curator Dr Jean Wainwright, a talk from artist Steffi Klenz, and a workshop where you can create your own protest posters.

The exhibition is programmed in association with Art Week Exeter, an annual, city-wide visual art festival in Exeter running May 22-28, 2018. This will be the last exhibition held in the Phoenix Gallery before the space undergoes a major refurbishment this summer, thanks to grants from Arts Council England and The Foyle Foundation.

Exeter Phoenix Gallery is open Monday to Saturday between 10am–5.30pm and on Sundays from 12–5.30pm. Entry is free.

Top image: Steffi Klenz-He only feels the black and white of it (2016)

