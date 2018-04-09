The joys of life in these gloomy days | Celebrating Life with the HockingHill collective at Harbour House

Google+ 0 1

Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an art exhibition by the HockingHill collective of West Country artists.

Celebrating Life opens at the South Devon art gallery on Thursday 19 April.

The varied collection includes paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolours, and works in inks, photography, pastels and metals.

There will be an opening view and an opportunity to meet the artists on Friday 20 April from 6 – 8 pm, followed by an all day ‘meet the artists’ session on Saturday 21. Admission is free to these informal events which offer a great opportunity to find out more about this creative group.

The HockingHill artists say, “We want to showcase the joys of life. In these gloomy days we feel it is important to remind everyone that our world is truly wonderful!”

Liane Hocking’s semi abstract acrylic paintings describe seasonal views of Devon and Cornwall, and she celebrates the human form through life drawing and painting. Using found objects she creates small sculptural pieces to encourage recycling and reusing and to show how life can be enriched by what is already around us.

Portrait painter Jo Beer says, “I love people. To me, there is no such thing as an ordinary person.

“Everyone is extraordinary in their own way. I love the quirks and differences that make someone stand out from the next person.

“Figurative work gives me the opportunity to focus on wonderful details, styles, fabrics, skin, folds and creases: the whole package.

“Everyone has a story to tell: some of my oil paintings may be jam-packed with intricate detail, others less so and with a slightly more abstract feel to the composition.”

Jane Hagan says, “I am drawn to water and have spent a lot of time near, on or in the water as a sailor and scuba instructor. I have always enjoyed the freedom of movement that I have found while in or on the water and these ideas feed into my artwork as I make marks without design or intent, in a purely unconscious way, allowing forms to emerge. Colour is applied in acrylics after a period of contemplation and forms a definitive part of the work.”

Jane is a Member of the Society of Designer Craftsmen.

Susie Boyland says, “My work is a celebration of nature at its most joyous. As I travel the world I collect ideas for coming projects. My sketch book is full of memories of wild flowers at the moment.”

Lucy Miller presents a series of photographs exploring images of winter and Niki Hill shows a series of panels in inks, watercolours, dyes and metals exploring the environment.

Steve Beer’s conceptual works in collage and paint have emerged from his background as a film-maker, graphic designer and lecturer in Media Studies.

Kenny Grogan shows a collection of acrylic paintings of seascapes and surfers. He enjoys the countryside and coastal views around Plymouth and considers himself fortunate to have such beauty and creative inspiration on his doorstep.

The Celebrating Life exhibition by the HockingHill art group opens at Harbour House on Thursday 19 April. There will be an opening view the same evening from 6 – 8 pm, and an opportunity to meet the artists in the gallery throughout the day on Saturday 20 April. Daily opening will be 10 am – 5 pm until the close of the show on Wednesday 25 April. Admission is free.

Top image: Jo Beer – Scientist

(from a press release)