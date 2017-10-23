Standing on the edge of not knowing: Kamini Gupta’s Soulscapes exhibition at Harbour House

0 0

Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an exhibition of paintings, mixed media works and installation by Kamini Gupta.

Soulscapes opens at the South Devon art gallery on Saturday 11 November.

Kamini explains: “My work is a journey through ever changing inner and outer landscapes.

“I work intuitively, exploring the creative impulse as it arises in the moment through spontaneous expression. Creating this way makes me feel alive.

“Standing on the edge of not knowing is an ongoing journey to stay open, spontaneous and willing to be surprised. This approach honours the innate wisdom of the body and the transformative power of deep listening that allows the intuitive guidance of the Soul to find expression.”

There will be an opening view with refreshments on offer throughout the day on Saturday 11 November, and Kamini will be happy to talk about her work at any time.

Kamini continues: “When I create I connect with my centre of calm and connectedness; I enter a feeling of flow and inspiration and a profound sense of wellbeing.

“Images and visions that emerge are layered with meaning and bring insights and wisdom that inform my life. I am deeply inspired and guided by this Soul Conversation.

“This dialogue through art with the universal symbolic language expressed in the archetypes of ancient myth, ritual art and ceremony. An engagement rooted in the natural rhythms and pulse of the Earth, an ongoing quest to connect with, celebrate and honour the Source of Life.”

Soulscapes opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Saturday 11 November, when refreshments will be available in the art gallery. Opening times will be 10 am – 5 pm daily, except for Sundays when the gallery will open from 10.30am – 2.30pm. Admission is free.

