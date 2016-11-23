THG to host the Winter exhibition of the South West Art Academy

1 0

Artists of the South West Academy will bring together a new body of work focusing on paintings, photographs, prints and ceramics in an inspiring winter exhibition at THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery).

The South West Academy is a registered charity dedicated to advancing the creation and appreciation of art in the South West region.

The Academicians and Associate Academicians are well known artists from across the region and beyond and include many established names such as Professor Alan Cotton, FRSA who is represented by Messum’s Gallery, London.

Chair of the Trustees of the Academy, Phil Creek said: “The South West Academy is delighted to be returning to THG for our annual winter exhibition in 2017.

“Last year the exhibition had superb reviews, attracted large visitor numbers and the Private View was ‘standing room only’!

“Our forthcoming exhibition includes an even wider selection of members’ work celebrating not only the beauty of the South West, its people and places but providing an insight into the interests and the technical prowess of the Academicians and Associate members.

“Thelma Hulbert Gallery is a jewel in the crown of East Devon and provides an ideal venue for the South West Academy Winter Show.”

Angela Blackwell, THG curator and manager, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting the South West Academy’s Winter exhibition at THG. One of our founding aims is to support and promote South West based artists and this is a great opportunity to showcase both established and emerging artists from across the region.”

Sheila Stafford – Paintbrush paint and sleepy cat Alan Cotton – Evening Sky at Hartland Martin Procter – Something Set in Stone Kate Aggett – Keeper’s Cottage David Brooke – Walkers on the Coastal Path

Alan Cotton, Honorary Academician and founder of the Academy is one of the UK’s most distinguished landscape painters. He will be exhibiting a work portraying a Devon landscape titled ‘Evening Sky at Hartland’. His distinctive paintings are laid on to canvas with painting knives, working with rich impasto pigments. Each painting is distinctively a ‘Cotton’ yet the variation and contrast gives each one its own identity, what he calls “A Sense of Place”.

One of the newest Academicians is artist, Martin Proctor, born in Yorkshire but now based in the South West.

Martin said: “I have now begun a fresh approach, relying on colour, form, gestural marks, and instinct to let a painting evolve. My painting ‘Something set in stone’ in this exhibition is the first in what I hope will become a significant shift, relying on memory, intuition, and patience.”

All of the work in the exhibition and the South West Academy’s hardback publication ‘Art, People and Place’ will be available to purchase throughout the exhibition.

• South West Academy Exhibition (14 January – 25 February 2017): an exhibition of work by members of the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Free admission, donations welcome. All donations support the THG learning programme.

(from a press release)





