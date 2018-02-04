To Celebrate the Distance: Bethany Holmes explores the balance of colour on a blank canvass at Harbour House, Kingsbridge

0 0

Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an exhibition of contemporary paintings by Bethany Holmes.

To Celebrate the Distance opens at the south Devon art gallery on Tuesday 20 February.

Bethany presents a collection of mixed media paintings examining colour and light in the British landscape. Exploring new horizons and exposing herself to the elements she uses a combination of acrylic paint, ink and oil pastel to convey a sense of distance.

Bethany says, “My paintings are created by a process of building up and scraping back layers of paint and mixed media, exploring the balance of colour on a blank canvas.

“I look to impressionism as a huge source of inspiration, and feel my artwork has roots in abstract expressionism.

“The texture within my art takes form from studying the way the British landscape changes and develops.”

Since graduating from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in textile design, Bethany has carried out a series of commissions, with her paintings shown by Romo, Sostrene Green and at the Country Living Christmas Fair in London.

To Celebrate the Distance features a new collection of mixed media paintings by Bethany Holmes. The show opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 20 February. Opening times will be 10am – 5pm until the close of the show on Sunday 25 February. Admission is free.

(top image: Bethany Holmes | That Yorkshire Morning 150 x 100cm acrylic emulsion and oil pastel)

