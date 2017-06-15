Opportunities for those aged 17 to 24 to attend a literary festival for free!

1 7

Over the course of 10 summery July days the Ways With Words 2017 festival will welcome some of the biggest names in the world of art, literature, politics, and entertainment to the beautiful Dartington estate.

For those between the ages of 17 to 24 there are full bursaries available which allow those eligible to attend for 5 or 10 days free of charge by filling in a brief application form!

This is an incredible opportunity and with 26 years of expertise the festival ensures a unique, fulfilling, and engaging educative experience which will not only look fantastic on a personal statement or CV, but is the perfect occasion for those thinking about future careers – from being a BBC war correspondent to a neuroscientist!

Examples from those speaking from the world of literature range from acclaimed national poet, Simon Armitage, sharing his 11th collection of poems, to Dominic Dromgoole, former artistic director of the Globe Theatre. In addition to this, best-selling author of The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins, will share her writing process while Tracy Chevalier, author of Girl with a Pearl Earring, will discuss her latest novel, New Boy.

Politicians Nick Clegg, Vince Cable, and Harriet Harman will each their respective stints in government while the Worlds Apart day in the Barn theatre will feature some of the best international thinkers including historian Illan Pappé, who will be consider the history of Israel and occupation while Lynne Jones, Cornish-based child psychiatrist and UNICEF consultant will reflect on the effectiveness of mental health provision in humanitarian crises.

With more 100 talks and workshops for bursary students to enjoy, an invaluable academic experience. Additionally, the friendly and accomplished community of bursary students often end up becoming good friends.

To apply you can email wwwbursary17@gmail.com to receive a bursary form to complete by the deadline 21st of June.

