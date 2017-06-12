Searching for writers in residence: Writing places returns for 2017 at the homes of Agatha Christie and Thomas Hardy

1 4

A search for writers-in-residence to bring the act of writing back into two literary houses, Thomas Hardy’s Cottage and Agatha Christie’s Greenway, is being launched by the National Trust and Literature Works.

The residencies are part of Writing Places, a project of places and people, celebrating the great writers of the South West region and the houses that were their homes. It aims to open up the region’s rich literary heritage to members of public as well as schools by offering storytelling, readings and workshops.

For 2017 the writer-in-residence opportunities are:

· From September to November 2017

At Greenway near Brixham in South Devon, the holiday home of famous and much-loved author Agatha Christie and her family.

· In September and October 2017

At Hardy’s Cottage near Dorchester in Dorset, an evocative cob and thatch cottage and the birthplace of Thomas Hardy.

Applications deadline is Friday 16 June 2017.

Writing Places also has a dedicated website where people are encourage to engage virtually with the rich literary heritage of the region, at www.writingplaces.org.

Lawrence Roots, visitor experience consultant for the National Trust said: Writing Places is an important project looking at literary places and landscapes and how they can be used to inspire audiences today.

‘The previous pilot was a great success and we are delighted to be working with Literature Works again.’

Helen Chaloner, CEO of Literature Works said: ‘We are especially proud of the way Writing Places brings together the literary past with the present, celebrating writers from our heritage and providing inspiration for contemporary writers.

‘These residencies provide exceptional opportunities for writers and visitors to experience these houses and their past brought to life through writing.’

For further information visit: www.literatureworks.writingplaces.org.uk.

