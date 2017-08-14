Arts Council England recognizes Thelma Hulbert Gallery

1 5

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) has been awarded a significant grant from Arts Council England.

The grant of £49,900 will go towards the continued development of THG’s Education programme and their Learning Coordinator post. It will also help to support their contemporary art exhibition programme and deliver community workshops in the gallery and across East Devon.

Memory Cafe SWAC Young artists with their Evolver artworks Willow bird feeder workshop

Phil Gibby, area director, South West, Arts Council England, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have awarded Thelma Hulbert Gallery a grant of £49,900 through our National Lottery funded Grants for the arts scheme.

“By using the grant to deliver artist-led workshops, both at the gallery and out in the community, Thelma Hulbert will reach young people and families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to engage in and enjoy arts experiences, supporting our mission of bringing more arts and culture to more people in more places.”

Angela Blackwell, THG’s curator said: “We would like to thank Arts Council England for this generous award. It will enable us to continue our success as a cultural leader in the South West for access and inclusivity in the arts by working with new partnership organisations as well as more diverse art forms, locations and artists.

“Over the next 15 months, we will be curating new exhibitions and organising activities to build upon our award-winning programme engaging marginalised groups, families and young people.

“We will be working extensively beyond the gallery and more closely with cultural, voluntary and environmental agencies in East Devon.”

(from a press release)





