Create, collaborate and play at Poland’s Palace Arts Residency and Festival

The underground film festival the The Palace International Film Festival (PIFF) – which has made a call for submissions – takes place during and as part of The Palace Arts Festival at The Prince Bishops Palace, Southern Poland.

The festival includes a residency week, where a collection of 70 diverse artists will create, collaborate and play. This will culminate in a four-day festival, showcasing artists’ work to 250 attendees.

The vision is of a society where every individual is given the opportunity to explore their full potential and to share what they are capable of. Grounded in contribution, collaboration and play, The Palace creates a supportive, open and inquisitive environment that challenges the individual through the collective and focuses on the development process as the end goal.

The aim is to help early career creatives transform skill into professional opportunity by providing a network and platform that supports the continued collaboration of artists across disciplines and borders, long after the event.

About the Palace Arts Residency and Festival takes place at The Prince Bishops Palace, Southern Poland, 14th- 24th July.

The Palace Website: www.thepalacearts.org | Facebook

