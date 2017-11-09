Looking for a cultural destination? Check out Leading Culture Destination award winners

0 0

Scratching your head about your next cultural excursion? When lounging on the beach might seem a little frivolous, there are plenty of international culture destinations to choose from. And to help you find your ideal one, a jury of nine established cultural gurus from around the world have chosen their Leading Culture Destinations Awards.

The scheme, now in its fourth year, celebrates museums and cities for their dedication to cultural vitality with winners chosen based on the quality and reach of their contributions to the international cultural sphere, says the blurb.

The awards recognise institutions, organisations, and cities that have provided exemplary contributions to local cultural life and showcase emerging destinations.

Cultural destinations today are not only for art experiences and education; they have become social hubs for visitors to spend time, dine, shop, work and even sleep. LCD Awards shines light on culture as an integral part of our lifestyle.

And here are the winners

The Leading Culture Destination of the Year Award winners:

Exhibition of the Year: Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at Hirshhorn Museum (Washington DC, USA)

(Washington DC, USA) Museum Architecture of the Year: Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology (Lisbon, Portugal)

(Lisbon, Portugal) Museum Shop of the Year: Walker Art Center (Minneapolis, USA)

(Minneapolis, USA) Restaurant of the Year: Fotografiska (Stockholm, Sweden)

(Stockholm, Sweden) Digital Museum Experience of the Year: British Museum (London, UK)

Best New Museum of the Year Award winners: (opened in the last 15 months):

Europe: Design Museum (London, UK)

(London, UK) North America: Tippet Rise Art Center (Fishtail, USA)

(Fishtail, USA) Latin America: Casa Wabi (Puerto Escondido, Mexico)

(Puerto Escondido, Mexico) Middle East / UAE / Africa: Etihad Museum (Dubai, UAE)

(Dubai, UAE) Asia / Pacific: MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

The Traveller’s Award winners, presented by Avis:

Emerging Cultural City of the Year: Athens , Greece

, Greece Art Hotel of the Year: The Walled Off Hotel (Bethlehem)

Soft Power Destination of the Year Award winners, presented by Valletta 2018:

Best Soft Power Cultural Activation Award: Davis Museum at Wellesley College, Art Less: The Davis without Immigrants (Wellesley, USA)

(Wellesley, USA) Best Soft Power Cultural Organisation Award: Toronto International Film Festival (Toronto, Canada)

(Toronto, Canada) Best Soft Power Cultural District Award: Watts Tower Arts Center (Los Angeles, USA)

Climate Smart Award, in partnership with SUNx:

Climate Control at Manchester Museum (Manchester, UK)

Best Museum Late Night Experience, in partnership with Sipsmith:

Rubin Museum of Art (New York, USA)

The Leading Culture Destination 2017 overall winner:

Design Museum (London, UK)

(L-R Row One) Etihad Museum (Dubai), Design Museum (UK), The Walled off Hotel (Bethlehem)

(L-R Row Two) Climate Control at Manchester Museum (Manchester,UK), Athens (Greece), Walker Art Center (Minneapolis, USA)

