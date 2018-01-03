Digital Theatre launched online subscription platform for theatre and the performing arts

0 0

Here’s some news about an online service to get your eyes on some great performances.

Digital Theatre (DT) has launched of an online subscription platform that brings the best of live theatre, ballet, opera and classical concerts, to your own screen. Performances can be streamed anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Over 65 productions

Subscribers will have access to over 65 productions, the majority of which are exclusive to DT, including: Simon Russell Beale in The Tempest, Paapa Essiedu in Hamlet and Antony Sher in King Lear, all from the Royal Shakespeare Company; Zoë Wanamaker and David Suchet in All My Sons; Richard Armitage in The Crucible; David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Much Ado About Nothing; operas and ballets from the Royal Opera House and the English National Ballet; and concerts conducted by Sir Simon Rattle and starring the London Symphony Orchestra.

DT’s founder, director and producer, Robert Delamere, said: “Britain’s performing arts are world-renowned for their outstanding breadth, quality and diversity.

“This was the inspiration behind the launch of the world’s first, online, performing arts platform.

“Digital Theatre collaborates with world-class producing houses to capture and curate their shows and stream them to the consumer in broadcast quality. Up close and personal, for a best-seat-in-the-house viewing experience.”

Subscription and costs

For £9.99 per month, subscribers get unlimited access to all Digital Theatre’s current and future productions. For non-subscribers, each production is available to rent online for 48 hours, at a price of £7.99.

Make the performing arts accessible to all

Justin Cooke, chairman of Digital Theatre, said: “Our mission is to make the performing arts accessible to all, irrespective of social, economic or geographic circumstances.

“The power of digital is providing people, who might not otherwise have the opportunity, with access to fantastic performances, at a fraction of the cost of a typical ticket.

“We’re broadening access to these phenomenal productions, and preserving their impact for years to come.

This isn’t a replacement for live theatre

“We aim to bring the drama and emotion of each live performance to the comfort of your home, and for me, this isn’t a replacement for live theatre – it’s a new art form altogether.”

DT will continue to add high-profile shows to its platform, including six new DT captures (two of which are in post-production), and a further 50+ curated productions from some of the world’s leading producers, all scheduled for release over the next six months.

An educational arm

Digital Theatre also has an educational arm called Digital Theatre+ which provides more than 1,150 schools, colleges and universities, and three million students, in 65 countries, with access to 795 hours of curriculum-linked, audio-visual content, and 8,150 pages of bespoke written resources. Digital Theatre+ was the recent winner of the Best Online/Live Streaming Platform Award at the Theatre and Technology Awards 2017.

