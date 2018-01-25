0 0

An exhibition images that are each the width of a single human hair (printed using state-of-the-art nanotechnology) meaning they are completely invisible to the naked eye is taking place Dotography, The World’s First Invisible Photography exhibition, in Birmingham.

Upon entry to the gallery in Birmingham, visitors are given a hi-spec handheld microscope that clips onto the back of a regular smartphone, prior to seeing a world of miniaturised photography open up in front of their eyes.

The photography exhibition has been designed by The Big Bang Fair to inspire young people to consider a future in STEM. It is free to attend, and is open over four days until Saturday, January 27.

Among the 22 pictures on display throughout the gallery space are a number of iconic photographs that celebrate landmark scientific moments from the past – featuring the likes of Marie Curie, Albert Einstein and Neil Armstrong.

In addition there are also a number of original submissions that depict the wonder of STEM in our everyday lives – including from GBBO finalist Andrew Smyth, wildlife expert Liz Bonnin and and actor Ben Miller.

>Running until > Saturday 27th January, the exhibition is located on Link Street in Birmingham. Entry is completely free, with no ticket reservation necessary.

The Big Bang Fair | Facebook | Twitter: @BigBangFair

(from a press release)





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



