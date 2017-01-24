East Devon’s THG Gallery demonstrates power of art with Painting for Parkinson’s

1 0

The first Painting4Parkinsons workshop at Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton has proved popular with local people.

Painting4Parkinsons is a series of art workshops for and by people with Parkinson’s in East Devon. The course is run by Menna, an artist who previously trained as a teacher, who has Parkinson’s.

Menna introduced the group to Alcohol Ink Art and they enjoyed a relaxing morning experimenting with different coloured ink to create their own artworks.

“We found the inner artist in everyone,” explained Menna.

“The participants have all created wonderful first pieces mixing the inks using bubbles, straws and dipping tubes.

“The sessions are friendly and relaxed. You don’t need any experience, just enthusiasm. We had great fun and I think everyone enjoyed it as they want to come back!”

Scientific evidence suggests that certain activities – exercise, social connectedness and creativity – may not only be therapeutic for Parkinson’s symptoms, but may actually change the brain and allow it to form new pathways of communication among brain cells.

The next session takes place at THG on Wednesday 15 February 2017, 10.15 – 12.45pm.

Painting4 Parkinsons

Workshops are held on the third Wednesday of every month : 10.15 – 12.45 pm

£21 per person / course of 3 workshops. Booking essential as places are limited.

To book, contact Menna : 07595 294199 / menna@me.com

(from a press release)





