Exeter’s Castle Fine Art opens pop-up space to rise from flames

Following last year’s devastating fire in Exeter, Castle Fine Art gallery is rising again with a pop-up gallery on Roman Walk. Set to open its doors to the public once more, this Saturday (March 11) is full of anticipation and excitement as the return of Castle Fine Art to the city draws nearer.

Since the fire, which caused the closure of Castle Fine Art’s Cathedral Yard gallery, the team were determined to keep a presence in Exeter and so immediately started trying to locate a site for a pop-up space.

Ian Weatherby-Blythe, managing director of Washington Green Fine Art Group Ltd, said: “Since we first opened our gallery in 2009, Castle Fine Art has made Cathedral Yard its home in Exeter and built up a loyal collector base. Since being affected by the fire last year, which we now know started in the floors above us, and being forced to close our doors, we have been actively searching for new temporary gallery space in the local area.

“I am delighted that we have secured our new Roman Walk pop-up, both for the dedicated team of art consultants and for our collectors, who now have somewhere to pay us a visit once more.”

With the desire to keep the feel of the space in line with their previous site at Cathedral Yard, the new setting in Roman Walk seemed to frame this perfectly. Although the site of the pop-up seems the perfect fit, Washington Green Fine Art Group Limited still aims to reinstate a permanent Castle Fine Art gallery in the city.

(from a press release)





