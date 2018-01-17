0 1

Geoffrey Bertram, chairman of the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust, gives a free public lecture at Plymouth College of Art

Wednesday 24 January

Book your free place via Eventbrite link

Geoffrey Bertram, chairman of the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust, will give a public lecture at Plymouth College of Art on the works and career of British printmaker Wilhelmina Barns-Graham CBE, recognising her lasting legacy of abstract geometry and rich colour observation. The lecture will take place on 24 January 2018 at 5pm.

The event is free and will include a complimentary drinks reception in the college’s newly-named Barns-Graham Room, where visitors will have the opportunity to see six original Wilhelmina Barns-Graham screenprints (made between 2000 and 2006).

The screenprints were donated to the college by the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust in October 2017, and now form part of the college’s study collection of original works by artists including Gareth Neal, Anthony Frost, Martin Parr, Irvine Peacock and Brian Griffiths, displayed throughout its campus to enrich the creative learning environment and research opportunities available to students, staff and visitors.

The Wilhelmina Barns-Graham acquisition follows a donation late in 2017 by The Lenkiewicz Foundation of approximately 3,000 books from the collection of celebrated local artist Robert Lenkiewicz, which now reside in a quiet study section of the Plymouth College of Art library.

Wilhelmina Barns-Graham (1912-2004) was born in St Andrews in 1912 and attended Edinburgh College of Art in 1931-37 before moving to St Ives in 1940. Barns-Graham was a leading member of the St Ives School of artists who contributed to the advancement of British Abstract Art in the 20th Century.

Plymouth College of Art extends its thanks to Geoffrey Bertram, who was instrumental in the provision of the generous donation of screenprints to the college.

Places for Geoffrey’s talk on Wednesday 24 January are limited, so although the event is free it is strongly recommended that you register your interest to guarantee a seat via the Eventbrite link, available by contacting Plymouth College of Art.

Image WBG with ‘Rock Form’ 1954 (Western Morning News) © Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust

Plymouth College of Art | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Tumblr | LinkedIn | Vimeo | Instagram

(from a press release)





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



