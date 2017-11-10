The National Art Pass is the perfect present for cultural lovers, or for those who seem to have everything! It also offers something for everyone, no matter where they live in the UK.
- National Art Pass provides free entry to over 240 museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK, as well as 50% off entry to major exhibitions
- Buy as a gift for a friend or family member, and with the ‘plus one’ option members can also take a different guest to each visit
- Every National Art Pass sale directly supports UK museums and galleries through the Art Fund
- Find out more: https://www.artfund.org/national-art-pass
Free entry with NAP in the South West
- Ashburton Museum
- Beckford’s Tower and Museum
- Cotehele
- Dingles Fairground Heritage Centre
- Dorset County Museum
- Fashion Museum
- Guernsey Museum and Art Gallery
- Jersey Museum and Art Gallery
- Kingston Lacy
- Knightshayes
- Lydiard House
- Museum of East Asian Art
- National Maritime Museum Cornwall
- Pendennis Castle
- Penlee House Gallery and Museum
- Royal Cornwall Museum
- Russell-Cotes Art Gallery & Museum
- Teignmouth and Shaldon Museum – Teign Heritage
- The Museum of Bath Architecture
- The Salisbury Museum
- Torquay Museum
- Torre Abbey Historic House and Gallery
- Tyntesfield
- Wiltshire Museum
Prices:
Individual membership: £65 (with Plus One + £35)
Under 26 membership: £32
Family membership: £107
Pop over to the National Art Pass page to buy yours.
artsculture
artsculture is the name for our Staff Writers here at the Arts+Culture. If you'd like to become a staff, or named, writer drop us a line.
Latest posts by artsculture (see all)
- Give ‘culture’ this Christmas with the National Art Pass - November 10, 2017
- Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Last Night of the Christmas Proms’ to get festivities in full swing at the Great Hall Exeter - November 9, 2017
- National Gallery and Art Fund foster new museum talent - November 9, 2017