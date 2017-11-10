Give ‘culture’ this Christmas with the National Art Pass

0 0

The National Art Pass is the perfect present for cultural lovers, or for those who seem to have everything! It also offers something for everyone, no matter where they live in the UK.

National Art Pass provides free entry to over 240 museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK, as well as 50% off entry to major exhibitions

Buy as a gift for a friend or family member, and with the 'plus one' option members can also take a different guest to each visit

Every National Art Pass sale directly supports UK museums and galleries through the Art Fund

Find out more: https://www.artfund.org/national-art-pass

Free entry with NAP in the South West

Ashburton Museum

Beckford’s Tower and Museum

Cotehele

Dingles Fairground Heritage Centre

Dorset County Museum

Fashion Museum

Guernsey Museum and Art Gallery

Jersey Museum and Art Gallery

Kingston Lacy

Knightshayes

Lydiard House

Museum of East Asian Art

National Maritime Museum Cornwall

Pendennis Castle

Penlee House Gallery and Museum

Royal Cornwall Museum

Russell-Cotes Art Gallery & Museum

Teignmouth and Shaldon Museum – Teign Heritage

The Museum of Bath Architecture

The Salisbury Museum

Torquay Museum

Torre Abbey Historic House and Gallery

Tyntesfield

Wiltshire Museum

Prices:

Individual membership: £65 (with Plus One + £35)

Under 26 membership: £32

Family membership: £107

Pop over to the National Art Pass page to buy yours.





