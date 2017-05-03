Kieran Naish wins first Lynn Painter-Stainers’ People’s Prize

1 30

22-year-old Kieran Naish from Beckenham, Kent has won the first People’s Prize offered as part of the prestigious Lynn Painter-Stainers national art competition. He wins £2,000 for his oil painting, View from Tate Modern (see above).

Unlike other awards which make up the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize competition, the winner of the People’s Prize is voted for by members of the public.

Reacting to his win, arts graduate Kieran, who comes originally from Kingswood, Bristol, said: “This is the biggest prize I’ve ever won. I only recently moved to London to pursue my career in art so this is an amazing start. I actually missed the phone call to let me know I’d won.”

Kieran’s prize-winning entry to the competition was painted over 2–3 months last year and is based on a photograph he took from London’s Tate Modern.

He said: “I was on a university trip to the Tate when I took a photo of the view from one of the balconies. It’s one of my favourite views of London. St Paul’s just looked perfect.

“I like to paint crisp landscapes which have structure and spareness in them. Big skies with a thin strip of buildings. I tend to work on quite a small scale with lots of detail.”

Having gained a degree from Bath Spa University in Contemporary Art Practice, Kieran is now considering an MA course and is also working to support his art career.

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize is for representational and figurative art – art that reflects the real world.

The 2017 Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize worth £15,000 and a Gold Medal was won by Christopher Green for Lunchtime, Liverpool Street.

Kieran’s painting was exhibited at London’s Mall Galleries from 6–18 March as part of the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize competition exhibition alongside 105 other shortlisted entries.

Now in its 12th year, the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize competition for representational and figurative art offers total prize money of £30,000.

The competition is open to any artist resident in the UK painting or drawing works of representational and figurative art. Since its launch, it has exhibited over 1,000 works and has had over 13,000 entries.

Daphne Todd, leading British artist and judge of both BBCOne’s Big Painting Challenge and the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize, said: “Despite what the critics say, there is a big ground swell of opinion in this country that loves figurative art. It’s a basic human desire to paint the world around us – to look at the world, interact with it, capture something and get it on canvas.”

Created in 2005 by The Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers and The Lynn Foundation, the open competition continues to champion the skill of draughtsmanship and figurative painting. The exhibition aims to reflect the breadth of approaches and materials from across the artistic spectrum.

(from a press release)





