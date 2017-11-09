National Gallery and Art Fund foster new museum talent

0 0

The National Gallery and Art Fund has announced that Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool and Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, Warwickshire are the latest organisations set to benefit from two new fully funded curatorial traineeships.

These have been made possible through the National Gallery Curatorial Traineeship Programme supported by Art Fund with the assistance of the Vivmar Foundation.

The two trainees, Eleanor Hutchison and Kate O’Donoghue, have now begun six months of on-the-job training at the National Gallery, London, after which they will take up their regional postings in Spring, 2018.

“Kate O’Donoghue will be doing important work to help inform the future re-display and re-interpretation of our Baroque gallery,” said Xanthe Brooke, senior curator of Continental European Fine Art at National Museums Liverpool, Walker Art Gallery.

“By the end of her traineeship she will also have contributed to the creation and promotion of ‘pop-up’ displays held within the permanent collection.

“We are sure Kate will bring a fresh eye to our galleries and that her digital and social media skills will help make the collection accessible to a broad audience.”

Professor Stephen Parissien, director of Compton Verney said: “We are delighted to be working in close partnership with the National Gallery.

“Our recent award of a National Gallery curatorial trainee will substantially enhance our capacity for collection research, interpretation and exhibition curation.

“It also serves to strengthen what is already a fruitful and mutually-beneficial relationship with one of the world’s leading cultural organisations.”

Launched in 2011, the Curatorial Traineeship Programme was jointly established by the National Gallery and Art Fund to address the need for object and collections-based expertise.

This year, the programme invited applications from galleries and museums during early 2017. Following the selection of Walker Art Gallery and Compton Verney, a panel convened in July to select the curatorial trainees.

Previous trainees have been placed at Manchester Art Gallery, Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, York Art Gallery, Ferens Art Gallery, Hull, and Auckland Castle.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery said: “We have been very pleased to witness the success of the programme so far.

“It is most rewarding to cultivate emerging talent in our field, and see the new curators flourish as they learn and contribute. We look forward to working with Walker Art Gallery and Compton Verney as this year’s trainees take up their new posts.”

Stephen Deuchar, director of Art Fund, said: “This important scheme extends the National Gallery’s dialogue with museums around the country, and develops the talents of two curators in the making.

“I look forward to seeing to seeing the results of their work in Liverpool and Warwickshire and watching their careers unfold.”

(from a press release)





