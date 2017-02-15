Plymouth College of Art student heads to Cambridge for ARTiculation finals

1 0

17-year-old Rose Lovegrove, a first year UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production student at Plymouth College of Art, has won the South West regional final of the UK’s tenth national ARTiculation public speaking competition for her presentation based on the work of surrealist filmmaker Švankmajer.

Beating students from some of the most prestigious private schools in the region, including Cheltenham Ladies’ College and The Red Maids’ School, Rose will now go on to the national finals in the ARTiculation Symposium at the University of Cambridge on 10 March 2017.

The ARTiculation Prize is a nationally acclaimed annual event designed to promote the appreciation and discussion of art. The competition seeks to engage students engaged in Further Education, regardless of background or experience with art, to develop their confidence and ability to express opinions, thoughts and conclusions.

Each student is invited to deliver a 10 minute presentation about a work of art, artefact or architecture of their choice. In 2016 over 4,000 young people participated in ARTiculation.

Pre-degree students at Plymouth College of Art are encouraged to enter ARTiculation as part of the college’s focus on equipping students with the technical and personal skills that are essential to employability and success in industry, including confidence, communication and organisation.

Born in Redruth and currently living in Seaton on the south coast of Cornwall, Rose is taught in Palace Court, Plymouth College of Art’s new Pre-Degree Campus for 16 to 18-year-old creative Extended Diploma students. Rose had never participated in public speaking before joining the college in September 2016, but volunteered for the ARTiculation prize to learn new skills and broaden her horizons.

Rose told ArtsCulture: “I didn’t have any formal secondary schooling before joining Plymouth College of Art, I just went about learning, but the teaching staff here have been brilliant, particularly my mentor, Steven Forsyth.

“Because I’d never done any public speaking, I just threw myself into the ARTiculation presentations, which I felt worked somehow and felt very natural. The other regional finalists in Bristol were really good, which makes me excited to have got this far.”

Billy Abbott, UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production Lecturer at Plymouth College of Art, said: “Teaching Rose since she joined the college has been a pleasure. She loves to immerse herself in creativity, throwing herself into creative situations and doing her absolute best to make them work. She isn’t afraid to face new challenges, or to make mistakes, which has helped her in the ARTiculation competition.

“I’ve seen a very clear improvement in Rose’s presentation techniques as she’s refined her ARTiculation presentation during the competition, and this process has enhanced her own visual style. Rose has stamped her personality on every presentation, operating in such a creative and engaging way that she’s a real credit to Plymouth College of Art.”

UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production at Plymouth College of Art is a two-year course covering film, audio, video and animation, as well as online content production and social media, for aspiring filmmakers, directors, producers, animators, broadcasters and YouTube artists.

Katie Greenyer, Creative Director of Pentland Brands, the London-based fashion group whose labels range from Red or Dead to Speedo, Berghaus and Ellesse, formally opened Palace Court, the first dedicated Extended Diploma campus at an art school in the South West, at the end of 2016.

Now home to 500 16 to 19-year-olds studying arts, crafts, design and media, Palace Court boasts over 600m2 of specialist studio spaces and workshops, designed to meet the needs of modern art, design and media students in a dedicated space for Extended Diploma students to make and innovate, where they have access to their own creative hub to collaborate on professional work with like-minded students.

(from a press release)





