Present Makers 2017 – the best of South West makers at Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Present Makers 2017 is a vibrant selling exhibition presenting a new selection of craft makers whose work highlights the skill and diversity of craft across the South West region.

Selected from an open call, Present Makers 2017 gives both established and emerging designer makers the opportunity to showcase their work at Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Devon.

Unique examples of textiles, jewellery, wood, ceramics and furniture will be on display with a range of prices to suit anyone looking for the ideal Christmas gift.

One of the designer makers featured this year is Jessica Geach, who lives and works in Dartmoor.

Her lifestyle brand Ruby Cubes explores the idea of bold, thoughtful living. Working with unbleached cotton rope as the main material, Jessica explores this medium by creating tactile but structural pieces that can find a comfortable place in any home. Ruby Cubes retail prices start from £10.

Sally Haysom’s My Bear Hands is a collection of beautiful, handmade jewellery with a sense of fun, which she creates from her home studio just outside Bristol. Sally explained,

“My background is in illustration and I work with a mixture of creative technologies and handmade processes to transform my drawings into jewellery. The result is subtly playful, the unusual imagery being set off by the choice of simple, classic materials. I love playing around with new materials and techniques.”

Cresta Browning’s work consists of fine, lightweight vessels in porcelain. Working from her studio in Exeter, she prefers to slip-cast or hand-build. Cresta said: “I enjoy exploring surface decoration and pattern by working on different surfaces to impart texture.

“I also take pleasure in staining the clay and drawing with slips or removing in layers to reveal what’s underneath. My inspiration comes from the Southwest Jurassic Coastline and white sandstone cliffs.”

Present Makers 2017 to 23 December 2017): a selling exhibition of contemporary craft from the South West

Free admission, donations welcome. This exhibition is kindly sponsored by Beviss & Beckingsale solicitors

(from a press release)





