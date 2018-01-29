Revolutionary Inventions: The Debate takes place in The House, Plymouth University

Five expert academics go head to head to win the title of ‘most revolutionary invention’, in a passionate debate pitching science, art, technology, medicine and history against each other.
You’re invited to join the discussion and listen to compelling, fascinating and intense arguments in this lively evening. Which invention comes out top will depend on you, as you cast your vote to crown the winner.
Making the cases for each of the following are:
Paper – James Daybell, Professor of Early Modern History
Photography – Jody Patterson, Associate Professor Art History
Transistor – Alexis Kirke, Senior Research Fellow in Computer Music
Ultra-sound scanning – Theresa Compton, Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences
Semi-conductor – Kevin Jones, Professor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering
The event is open to all, and will be hosted by Jo Loosemore, BBC radio producer and broadcaster.
The action takes place on Tuesday, February 6, at The House, University of Plymouth. Tickets: £6 Standard | £4.20 Concession | Friends free. Book your ticket now.
(from a press release)
