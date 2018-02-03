Somerset Art Works to take part in nationwide art project to celebrate the Centenary of The Women’s vote

0 0

Somerset Art Works is getting involved with Processions, a mass participation artwork to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave the first British women the right to vote.

A living, moving portrait of women

Processions will invite women* and girls across the UK to come together on the streets of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London on Sunday 10 June 2018 to mark this historic moment in a living, moving portrait of women in the 21st century.

Somerset Art Works is one of 100 commissioned organisations, working with women artists in the lead-up to the event, as part of an extensive public programme of creative workshops to create 100 centenary banners which will form part of this vast artwork.

100 centenary banners

The banner-making workshops will focus on text and textiles, echoing the practices of the women’s suffrage campaign and will be places to consider the power of the vote today and our shared future. The banners made will represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Bristol-based artist Dorcas Casey has been commissioned by Somerset Art Works to lead creative workshops with students from Strode College in Street and Richard Huish College in Taunton.

Artist Dorcas Casey

“I’m really excited about the Processions project and being part of a vast community of people all working towards such an important and ambitious event,” said Dorcas.

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with students, I love the idea of using fabrics and bringing people together through the process of making. ”

Processions is produced by Artichoke, the UK’s largest producer of art in the public realm, as part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War centenary.

A moment for celebration and reflection

Helen Marriage, CEO Artichoke said: “The 100th anniversary of the passing of legislation which made universal suffrage unstoppable is a moment both for celebration and reflection. Individuals and groups up and down the country, including Somerset Art Works, will be at the heart of this UK-wide artwork. What they make and bring to their chosen procession on Sunday 10th of June will form part of a unique living portrait of women today.”

*those who identify as women or non-binary

Processions | Facebook | Twitter: @processions2018

Somerset Art Works | Facebook | Twitter: @SAW_Somerset

Dorcas Casey |





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



