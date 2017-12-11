South Hams Arts Forum Present Maker at Harbour House, Kingsbridge

0 0

Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for a richly varied exhibition of with a Christmas theme. Artists and makers of the South Hams Arts Forum present a wide range of arts and crafts in Present Maker.

The exhibition will include silver jewellery by Christine East and Charlotte Dalrymple-Hay, textile jewellery by Sally Tapsell-Hall, who also shows mixed media paintings and collage, and miniature paintings made wearable by Anna Ventura alongside her paintings and drawings.

Recycling is a theme: in her mosaics Jane Mahood uses old recycled tiles and broken ceramics, some of which come from the mud of the Kingsbridge Estuary, and Helen Curtis’ mixed media pictures incorporate stones, shells and flotsam from walks on the South Hams beaches.

Teresa Barlow shows colourful screenprints exploring fairground imagery, and delightful pictures in ceramics portraying some of the characters one might meet there, while Sandra Litchfield presents original gifts handcrafted in lead-free pewter: games, jewellery and bowls, depicting the flora and fauna of the local area.

Amanda Brooks’ work is influenced by old Japanese paintings, and she likes the idea of bringing a bit of the natural world inside to enjoy. Painting onto fragile gold leaf with acrylic or oil paint reflects light and changes throughout the day. She finds it perfect for capturing a shadow rolling across a field or the sun shining on the sea.

Caroline Barker is a printmaker, calligrapher and collector of quotations, and she combines all three in delightfully quirky handmade books.

Present Maker is at Harbour House in Kingsbridge until Sunday 17 December, and admission is free.

