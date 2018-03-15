Swisherama | bold and vibrant exhibition of Sandy Brown’s abstract paintings fitting celebration of White Moose Gallery’s 5th birthday

Google+ 0 3

Swisherama | Sandy Brown

White Moose Gallery, Barnstaple

March 24-May 19

Tuesdays – Fridays 10am-5pm

Saturdays 11am-3pm

White Moose Gallery, Barnstaple, will be celebrating their fifth year (yes, that’s 5 – count them years!) with a big statement – the bold and vibrant large scale abstract paintings of Sandy Brown.

The exhibition is called Swisherama, and as part of it Sandy will be showing an installation A Modern Banquet.

Sandy is an Appledore-based, internationally-renowned artist, especially for her amazing ceramics.

Over 30 museums worldwide hold pieces of her work in their collections, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

White Moose Gallery | Facebook | Twitter: @WhiteMooseHQ

Sandy Brown | Facebook





