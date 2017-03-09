Immense drama and subtle changes: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017 competition launches

1 0

The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) and The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has launched their second joint photography competition to award Weather Photographer of the Year 2017 and Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2017.

Calling for entries from all photographers worldwide, professional or amateur, RMetS and The RPS are looking for the best images depicting weather in its widest sense.

This could range from weather phenomena such as clouds, lightning, rain, fog or snow through to the impact of weather on humans, cities and the natural landscape. The competition calls for stunning images, dramatic in what they depict or because of the story they tell of the impact of weather.

Images will be selected by a panel of meteorologists, photographers and photo editors who will look for work that combines photographic skill with meteorological observation. Matt Taylor, BBC weather presenter, is confirmed as one of the judges for the competition.

Matt started his weather career at the Met Office where he spent a lot of time forecasting for the RAF. He is now a familiar face as one of the BBC Weather Centre team.

Matt said: “Even when we’re forecasting the calmest of weather conditions you can still get immense drama through subtle changes in sky cover and light. I’ll be looking for a photograph that captures the emotions of an ever changing sky.”

Weather Photographer of the Year 2017, Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2017, and the runners up from each category will be announced at the RMetS Amateur Meteorologists’ Conference later this year.

For information on how to take part in the 2017 Weather Photographer Of The Year Competition visit the website at http://www.weather-photo.org

(Image: A slow moving tornado forms in Colorado By Tim Moxon, Overall Winner of Weather Photographer of the Year 2016)

