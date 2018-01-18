The Energy of Plants – open art exhibition opportunity for artists

0 6

Harbour House in Kingsbridge, Devon, is challenging local artists to produce new work for an Open Art Exhibition in the springtime. The title of the show is The Energy of Plants, and artists are invited to submit up to four pieces of work.

Harbour House Arts co-ordinator Alison Veazey says, “We’re asking artists to look at the world of plants: roots, stems, flowers, fruits and seeds.

“The creative possibilities are endless, and art work can be in any medium.

“Painting and photography are always popular choices, but we’re also hoping that sculptors will respond imaginatively to the theme.

“Artists can enter up to four pieces of work, which will be assessed by a small panel of invited artists.

“Works may be in any medium, and must be original, not reproductions. We also ask artists to submit a short written statement or perhaps a page of illustrations to explain the works.

“This is the first of two Open Art Exhibitions at Harbour House this year. It’s always so encouraging to see new artists taking their first steps in exhibiting, and of course it’s exciting when established artists use our Open Art Exhibitions as an opportunity to take their work in a new direction. In the autumn of 2018 our title is Autumnal Changes.”

Entry opens on 15 February, and artists have a month to submit applications before the deadline of 9am on Thursday 15 March. Artwork is then handed in at the gallery on the morning of Tuesday 20 March.

Full details of entry can be found on the Harbour House site.

The exhibition runs over the busy Easter holiday period from 28 March – 14 April 2018.

(image: Cherry Lyons, Hedgerow Gorse)

(from a press release)





