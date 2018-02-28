Emotional Architecture | homes of imagination, memory and metaphor, James Casebere’s exhibition in Galerie Templon, Brussels

Google+ 0 0

Photographer James Casebere will be exhibiting his new series ‘Emotional Architecture’ at Galerie Templon, Brussels from March 1 – April 14, 2018.

Visual, contemporary artist and photographer from Michigan, James Casebere will be exhibiting his new series inspired by one of Mexico’s most famous architects, Luis Barragán, to continue to explore the notion of architectural spaces and the houses as metaphors of our society.

Casebere has employed a method known as constructed photography, creating both simple and complex table-top models of interiors, using everyday materials such as plaster, Styrofoam, chicken wire and cardboard.

He then photographs these staged interiors in a way that recreates life-like lighting and atmospheric conditions to the interiors.

His work invites viewers to project into and inhabit the spaces he has created, relying on their imagination and memory to fill the space.

Void, isolated and uninhabited, his images can have a paradoxical effect, their visual beauty often arousing feelings of discomfort and emptiness, while also evoking feelings of warmth and safety with his use of bright colours and recreation of natural daylight.

(image: Yellow Passage, 2017, © James Casebere, Courtesy Galerie Templon)

