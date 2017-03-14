New photography competition launched to tackle traditional outdated image of engineering

1 0

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has launched a new photography competition and is looking for entries from across Devon in a bid to challenge misconceptions of engineering and to demonstrate the ingenuity, breadth and vibrancy of the profession.

The IET International Engineering Photography Competition is open to any photograph of an engineering-related subject that captures the dynamic, creative and progressive face of engineering and engineers today.

Participants can enter up to five photos to the following five categories:

Digital

Environment & Energy

Structures & Transport

Robotics

Design & Production

A panel of judges will look at every entry and award cash prizes to five category winners, five secondary winners (ages 12-18) and five primary winners (ages 5-11). An overall winner will then be selected from the 15 winners, and awarded an extra cash prize.

IET President Jeremy Watson CBE, who also features on the judging panel, said: “Engineering is an exciting and fast-changing sector – shaping the world around us and improving the quality of our everyday lives.

“It is a broad and inclusive profession, yet traditional images of engineering and engineers may have focused on hard hats and dirty overalls, which is an image the IET is committed to change.

“The aim of this competition is to help banish the outdated perception that engineers just fix or mend things.

“By making this call for creative images – which I hope will illustrate the diversity of people in the engineering profession – we hope that we can help to highlight the modern, exciting and creative nature of an engineer’s work and demonstrate that their work is central to our everyday lives.”

The deadline for entries is 31 August.

The winners will be announced at the IET’s Engineering the Future Festival on 17 October 2017 and a selection of the winning photographs will be made into a permanent photograph display at IET London: Savoy Place.

To find out more about the competition and to enter, please visit www.theiet.org/photo-competition.

(from a press release)





