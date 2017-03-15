Stunning archive photos of Devon by Roger Mayne in Beyond The Lens exhibition

1 10

Beyond The Lens, a new exhibition of the work of internationally renowned photographer, Roger Mayne, has just opened at THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) in Devon.

Roger (1929 – 2014) famously captured the lives of the children and residents of Southam St, West London in the ’50s and ’60s. These photographs led to him becoming one of Britain’s most important post-war photographers. His work has been exhibited widely including both at the V&A and the National Portrait Gallery, London.

The photographs in this exhibition were taken by Roger from the 1950s to the 1970s and were hung in a barn at his home in Lyme Regis. From a London street scene to exotic landscapes, they are large scale photographs shown in their original, fragile state.

Beyond the Lens also comprises a selection of Mayne’s photographs of striking Devon scenes from the Shell Guide to Devon from 1975, which was written by his wife, the playwright Ann Jellicoe.

This is his first retrospective for nearly 20 years together with The Photographers Gallery, London, which also just opened a major exhibition of Mayne’s work to rave reviews.

Roger’s friend, David Hibberd said: “I was delighted with the visitors’ reactions to the exhibition during the opening.

“My colleague Roger Polley, Katkin Tremayne (Roger Mayne’s daughter) and I were overwhelmed by a constant stream of compliments.

“The professionalism and enthusiasm of everyone at the THG has enabled us to mark the importance of Roger Mayne’s work in a proper manner, here in the West Country and by chance, happily coinciding with another major exhibition of his work now running at The Photographers’ Gallery in London.”

Angela Blackwell, THG Curator explained: “I have always been captivated by Mayne’s observations of post-war London life so for me, having the opportunity to bring his work to THG is a huge honour. The artworks in this exhibition give a fascinating insight into the breadth of his inspiration. I am delighted to bring the personal collection of such a renowned photographer to a new audience.”

The exhibition continues until 22 April.

(top image: Children St Stephens Gardens London 1957)

