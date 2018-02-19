Four featured artists at Plymouth Contemporary Artist Showcase 2018 | Peninsula Arts Gallery

0 4

Plymouth Contemporary Artist Showcase 2018

Peninsula Arts Gallery, University of Plymouth

Friday, March 2 to Thursday, March 29

After two hugely successful contemporary exhibitions in 2015 and 2017, Peninsula Arts Gallery, University of Plymouth, is presenting a special showcase of four artists from the 2017 exhibition, recognised for contributing new ideas across film, animation, painting and drawing.

The featured artists are Jennet Thomas, Georgie Grace, plus Brendan Lancaster and Kelly Best who have collaborated on the work Serial Composition.

The selected artists have been recognised for pushing the boundaries of their respective fields by a panel of judges, including Louise Coysh, director of Arts and Culture, University of Southampton; Chris Bennewith, head of school, Art, Design and Architecture, University of Plymouth; and Ben Borthwick, artistic director of Plymouth Arts Centre.

The Plymouth Contemporary Artist Showcase 2018 is at the Peninsula Arts Gallery, University of Plymouth from Friday, March 2 to Thursday, March 29

Peninsula Arts | Facebook | Twitter: @PeninsulaArts







Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



