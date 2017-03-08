Watch out for a wolf in a sheep’s coat plus precise felt wildlife in 45 Southside’s Creatures 2017 exhibition

1 3

At one time or another we have all had our hearts touched by furry or feathered friends. And so have those talented artists connected to Plymouth 45 Southside Gallery in the city’s Barbican.

Gwen Vaughan and Tracey Benton together with 45 Southside continues its series of exhibitions. Both artist are well known for their humorous and collectable work.

Tracey Benton is predominantly felt making and her favourite subject is the UK’s native wildlife, such as hares, foxes and more recently bees.

Each piece takes hours of precise needle felting which gives them their shape. In the last stage she adds the defining features of the face, forming each creatures individual and adorable character.

Gwen Vaughan a ceramic artist is equally captivated by creatures great and small. Her quirky animals are captured with minimalistic features nevertheless they are very recognisable species. For her latest range she created cashmere jumpers for her figurines, making them softer to the touch. There are polar bears, whales, foxes, badgers, owls, dogs and of course little birds. Each of her creatures cleverly conveys a element of the nature of each animal. Gwen’s wolf in a sheep’s coat is a beautiful example.

As a independent gallery 45 Southside is passionate about promoting its Devon or Cornwall based artists.

Since opening in 2009, 45 Southside has become known for exhibiting high quality and innovative craftsmanship all year round.

The exhibition will run from April 8 to May 23, 2017.

The opening view will be held on Saturday 8th April from 3pm to 6pm, all are welcome.

(from a press release)





