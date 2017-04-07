Handmade glass and ceramic artwork inspired by nature: Emerging Natural Beauty in Ocean Studios, Plymouth

1 0

Three BA (Hons) Ceramics & Glass students from Plymouth College of Art have collaborated to create Emerging Natural Beauty, an exhibition of handmade glass and ceramic artwork inspired by nature, which will take place at Ocean Studios, Royal William Yard, from 12 April to 15 April 2017.

The exhibition, which is free to visit and open from 11am until 5pm each day, will open with a free public preview on Tuesday 11 April from 6pm until 8pm.

The preview night is open to all and will feature live music and a charity auction of works by Plymouth College of Art students, with all proceeds going to the Devon Wildlife Trust.

Artists Bethany Antliff, Alice Antliff, and Renovat Moody have collaborated on the exhibition, creating work for the show that will spotlight techniques such as glass-blowing, sand-casting, hand building and sandblasting.

Emerging Natural Beauty will feature both functional and sculptural glass and ceramic pieces in a wide variety of designs. Everything in the exhibition will be for sale to the public.

Bethany Antliff said: “Being able to exhibit at Ocean Studios is an amazing opportunity to show off our work at a professional level and learn vital skills that will help us progress into the creative industries after graduating.”

21-year-old twin sisters, Bethany and Alice Antliff, grew up in Harwich, Essex, before relocating to Plymouth to study glass and ceramics. 21-year-old Renovat Moody was born in Burundi, East Africa, during the Burundian Civil War, and was adopted by a family in Plymouth at the age of eight. He has lived in Plymouth since, studying an Extended Diploma in Art and Design at Plymouth College of Art before moving on to a degree in BA (Hons) Ceramics & Glass.

Renovat Moody said: “Studying at the college has given me the freedom, encouragement and resources to expand my creativity in glass-making, which I can’t wait to show to visitors in Emerging Natural Beauty.”

(top image: Alice Antliff – Glassflowers)

