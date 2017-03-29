Hidden Inspiration: not what we see but what we feel – Martin Bush exhibition in Plymouth

1 0

Martin Bush’s Hidden Inspiration exhibition at the Hidden Olive at Plymouth’s Barbican is inspired by not what we see but what we feel.

As an artist for over 20 years, Martin expresses that to find those hidden inspirations and connections when painting is the reason to his creative work – he intertwines his inner-self with flow and his free spirit, using colour and movement.

He has selected from his collection some of his most vivid and striking work for the show. He has also added some of his Jazz inspired paintings which capture this music in paint and a real favourite to all.

The Hidden Inspiration exhibition runs from April 8 to May 27

