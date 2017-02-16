Plymouth inspires Stuart Robinson’s new exhibition – ‘Promontory’

1 9

For the second part of The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art’s South West Showcase, artist Stuart Robinson has created ‘Promontory’, an exhibition of sculptural installations utilising ideas and themes including signage, props, scale and model-making.

On Wednesday 1 March 2017 the exhibition in The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art will open to the public in a free viewing from 5pm until 7pm, with free refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist. The exhibition will then run until Wednesday 5 April 2017, with an associate programme of events taking place at the college during this period.

‘Promontory’ features new work created by Stuart Robinson, conceived and built for the show, building on themes and ideas that the artist has been developing over a number of years. Stuart’s sculptural installations feature frameworks, structures and illuminated elements intended to explore our shared experience of the everyday and reflect on how the world is presented to us. The work will explore the shapes, colour and materials familiar from our daily encounters of media, signs and surroundings as well as specific inspirations from Plymouth itself.

Stuart Robinson said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to take part in the South West Showcase exhibitions. For ‘Promontory’, I’m using the same themes and languages in my work as I’ve developed before, but the level of support that comes with the South West Showcase, both financially and creatively, has allowed me to realise a body of work that wouldn’t otherwise have been possible.

“I’ve used signage, film and set designs as a language in past work to explore ideas of how the world is represented to us. The American West and optimism of 1950s America has been a particular inspiration, because of the sense conveyed through their advertising and imagery, that anything was possible. Over time those dreams and messages can fade, and I’m interested in revisiting them. When I looked at the post-war redevelopment of Plymouth, there was a lot of that optimism, and I’ve allowed the city itself to influence the development of my new exhibition.

“I used to live in London, where I originally studied, but I’ve found the South West to be an equally creative and more inclusive and nurturing environment, a more cooperative atmosphere for making new work.

“Especially in Plymouth, The Gallery programme at Plymouth College of Art helps add a liveliness for art in the city that creates a sense of community. There are so many interesting people here making exciting things. Having the South West Showcase is an excellent way to support artists living and working in the region.”

Stuart Robinson is a mixed media sculptural-installation artist currently living and working in Penryn, Cornwall. Having studied Fine Art at the University of East London, Stuart relocated to Cornwall and lectures on the Foundation Diploma Art & Design at Truro College. His practice explores imagery and inspiration from a wide range of sources across, art, media, landscape and popular culture digested and condensed into object and form. He has shown across the UK and internationally and a book exploring his work, ‘Ham Fisted Half Cocked’, was recently published.

Hannah Rose, exhibitions manager for The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art, said: “This South West Showcase is a biennial exhibition platform, offering two contemporary visual artists based within the South West an opportunity to have a solo exhibition and develop new work.

This third iteration of the platform has proved to be as exciting as previous years, with both selected artists choosing to take on the architecture of the gallery and create ambitious new works/installations. We’re really looking forward to sharing Stuart’s new work with our audiences.”

Associate events in The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art

Artist Talk: Patrick Lowry

Wednesday 15 March 2017

5:30pm to 6:30pm

Sharing similar focus within Stuart Robinson’s work, Patrick Lowry’s installations examines our relationship with objects and places. His work stimulates the viewer to consider the subject that is being represented, and how this subject and/or its relationship to both its physical and wider social environment might be interpreted. Patrick Lowry (www.axisweb.org/p/patricklowry) is also a founding director of Back Lane West (www.backlanewest.org) an artist led project and residency space based in Redruth in Cornwall.

Stuart Robinson in conversation with Rachel Dobbs

Wednesday 22 March 2017

5:30pm to 6:30pm

Rachel Dobbs (rachel.we-are-low-profile.com) is an artist, educator and occasional writer of critical texts (based in Plymouth, UK). In 2016, her essay “On Closer Inspection: the work of Stuart Robinson”, reflecting her on-going interest in the recuperation of things that are out-moded, over-used or over-looked, served as the foreword to Robinson’s publication “Ham Fisted Half Cocked”. Join us in the discussion of Stuart’s work and practice, with opportunities for Q&A from the audience.

