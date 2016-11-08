‘Push boundaries, ask questions and create beauty’: a Q&A with singer/songwriter Yojance

1 13

R&B and soul singer/songwriter Yojance got in touch with a few of his answers to our Artist Q&A. Originally from the Dominican Republic Yojance is making his way in New York with unique twist on Latin/Dance music. Find out what inspires him and what he see’s as the role of the artist in society. Take it away Yojance…

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Yojance, I am singer, songwriter and producer.

Why do you do what you do?

Because it is my passion, it is what I always wanted to do when I grew up.

How do you work?

I record my own songs, I write and compose my work on my personal computer.

What’s your background?

I was born and raise in the Dominican Republic and have been residing in NYC since 2005.

What’s integral to the work of an artist?

I find to enjoy the process of making music is integral to work as an artist. Sometimes being an artist can be very stressful especially before the performing or recording, but I can face the stress because I enjoy the process.

What role does the artist have in society?

I see the artist role as helping people see other views of life, to stretch a so called “normal” view of life and assist us all to realize there is something more than the status quo. To push boundaries, ask questions and create beauty, make a statement, or shines light on a horror. To stretch imaginations, move someone to think about our humanity and question our true potential.

Explain what you do in 100 words

I usually get the instrumentals and then start to record my vocals and compose and make arrangements. then I promote it whether is Soundcloud or my own website. also share it with friends so they are able to share the music with other friends.

How has your practice change over time?

It has changed to the point that more people are discovering my music, which is very exciting.

What art do you most identify with?

Music, I just love writing and sharing a lil bit of me, and also I love the idea of being something with what I could be remembered forever.

What work do you most enjoying doing?

I enjoy the recording process, I like the fact that I could play with different vocals and at the end of the day I have the control of that note and I can showcase it however I want.

What’s your strongest memory of your childhood?

Listening and singing out loud in front of the stereo, I remember I got into a very ugly fight with my sister because she wanted to watch TV and I wanted to listen to the radio.

What themes do you pursue?

So far I’ve gone with love stories, breakups, uplifting songs.

What’s your scariest experience?

My first performance I was so terrified and as time passed by I never understood why was I nervous, if no one in the audience knew who I was.

What’s your favourite art work?

Music will always be

Describe a real-life situation that inspired you?

One day as I was scrolling thru’ Instagram, I saw a fellow upcoming artist talking about someone else’s talent and that blew me off because I truly believe we all doing our best and we shouldn’t be judged and specially by someone who’s an artist so i decided to write a song about it.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

My first performance seeing no one was there for me, I felt so bad I didn’t even wanted to pursue doing music, but I guess my desire to be successful were stronger and here I am.

What jobs have you done other than being an artist?

I’ve done craft work (candles), have built my own website, made my own promotions, created my business cards, designed shirts

Why art?

Because its the only way you can express yourself and influence other people.

What is an artistic outlook on life?

Creating what you want and working towards making it live.

What memorable responses have you had to your work?

“I have a great voice” hear this from everyone and also that I am a great songwriter.

What food, drink, song inspires you?

Food doesn’t inspire me for anything other than eating it lol but I love fruits, and juices. ballad songs are amazing and tend to showcase the singers voice abilities.

Is the artistic life lonely?What do you do to counteract it?

I don’t think the life is lonely, but more like I enjoy being by myself, and that way I am able to create with no distractions.

What do you dislike about the art world?

That you must count on financials to be known or recognized, butI wouldn’t attribute that to the art itself, but more to the business part of it.

What do you dislike about your work?

Mostly would say my unprofessional mix sounds would be the only thing because I am very in love with my work.

What do you like about your work?

I love the lyrics, music and composition

Should art be funded?

I believe the artists in need should be helped.

What makes you angry?

I rarely get angry and if something does must be really critical situations. But I’ve learned to differentiate what’s worth stressing and what’s not.

What superpower would you have and why?

Invisible, so I could be able to sneak into places I’ve always wanted to and also be able to discover some truth in some situations.

Name something you love, and why.

I love going on vacation, I love the beach breeze, and summer weather.

Name something you don’t love, and why.

I don’t like the cold, winter time annoys me.

What is your dream project?

My dream project would be going on tour after the release of my first album, go worldwide.

Name three artists you’d like to be compared to.

Luis Miguel, Sam Smith, Miguel

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

“Keep going” everyone tells me to not stop recording and pushing myself.

Professionally, what’s your goal?

Become one of the greatest voices and inspirations of my generation.

What wouldn’t you do without?

Music.

Listen to Yojance on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, and Youtube.





