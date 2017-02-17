Registration now open for Somerset Art Weeks Festival 2017

1 0

Registration is now open for Somerset Art Weeks Festival 2017. It is based around the idea of ‘Prospect’, takes place between Saturday 23 September – Sunday 8 October, and the deadline for registration is 31 March 2017. Read the rest of the blurb to find out what Somerset Arts Weeks’ all about.

Since its inception in 1994, Somerset Art Weeks has become an important event in Somerset’s cultural calendar delighting art lovers and collectors from near and far. This year Somerset Art Works (SAW) is proud to present the county’s largest annual Art Weeks event – Somerset Art Weeks Festival 2017.

The Somerset Art Weeks Festival 2017 will be created around the theme ‘Prospect’, featuring an exciting programme of inspiring exhibitions, events and workshops in more than 100 locations across Somerset, alongside exciting new commissions, group shows and education projects by over 300 artists. Explore a great showcase of contemporary art and craft in all media including:

Special projects and themed exhibitions

Education programme and Family-friendly activities

Guest artists, curators and partner venues

Workshops, talks and guided visits

Creative pathways bursaries

Who can take part in Somerset Art Weeks Festival?

Somerset artists who are members of Somerset Art Works are eligible to take part in this event as well as invited artists from outside of Somerset. Registration is open until 31 March 2017. Full details regarding membership can be found at: www.somersetartworks.org.uk.

Schools, groups and businesses are also eligible and actively welcomed to take part. Please contact Paul Newman the Art Weeks event organiser for further information.

What are the benefits of taking part in Somerset Art Weeks Festival?

An opportunity to showcase work to potential buyers, curators and dealers. The event provides a platform to sell work directly to buyers without the necessity of dealing with commercial or public galleries.

Featuring in a free, full colour guide – 40,000 copies of which will be distributed throughout Somerset, Devon, Dorset, Wiltshire and beyond.

SAW carries out an active publicity campaign capturing the attention of wide audiences locally, nationally and internationally.

Connection to a comprehensive network of local artists and access to new audiences/visitors attracted by the event. An opportunity to be part of a support network championing visual art creation in Somerset, accessing opportunities for engaging future projects.

Registration to the event is now open and full details can be found at somersetartworks.org.uk/artweeks17. The deadline for registration is 31 March 2017.

SAW HQ is located in the Old Town Hall in Langport and the SAW team can be contacted on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8am – 4.30pm on 01458 253800. Any enquiries regarding the event can be sent FAO Paul Newman artweeks@somersetartworks.org.uk

(from a press release)





