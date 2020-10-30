‘Banksy of England’ £10 + Grayson Perry’s Brexit Piggy Bank

0

A ‘Banksy of England’ ten pound note plus a Grayson Perry Brexit Piggy Bank are going under the silent hammer in a silent auction to raise money of the a humanitarian architecture charity.

10×10 Drawing the City

The fundraising event for Article 25, the UK’s leading humanitarian architecture charity, begins today (30 October). It’s called 10×10 Drawing the City. Now in its 10th year, 10×10 brings together top artists, architects, sculptors and designers, to create and donate artworks inspired by London.

Creative support

Alongside the likes of artists Grayson Perry, Banksy, and the R.A.’s President, Rebecca Salter, the charity has garnered the support of architectural and engineering leading lights Sir David Adjaye, Cecil Balmond and Laurie Chetwood.

Set to take place virtually as a silent auction due to current Covid-19 restrictions on events, the auction runs from 30 October through to 15 November, on the GiveFundraising platform.

Markets from Memory

The charity hopes to raise at least £50,000. With this year’s theme for 10×10 titled “Markets from Memory” the charity encouraged its artistic contributors to celebrate these local hubs of commerce and creativity through their creations, hence the Banksy of England and the Brexit Piggy Bank.

Article 25’s managing director, David Murray said: “We have received fantastic works of art from some really big names in the art, architecture and design worlds, this year.

We want to turn these beautiful works of art into major financial support for Article 25’s vital work, helping to turn vulnerable communities into thriving and resilient places David Murray – Article 25

“Through their artwork donations and the support of every bidder taking part in our silent auction, we can raise much-needed funding. We want to turn these beautiful works of art into major financial support for Article 25’s vital work, helping to turn vulnerable communities into thriving and resilient places.”

Article 25

Named after the United Nations’ Declaration of Human Rights and its statement for equality of access to shelter, Article 25 designs and builds schools, hospitals and homes in vulnerable communities worldwide. Since its foundation in 2006, the charity has worked on over ninety projects in thirty-six countries, helping people to recover and rebuild in the wake of natural disasters, conflict, and poverty.

By working with local communities, connecting a local workforce of skilled and unskilled workers, Article 25 helps people to gain better employment opportunities longer term, and encourages a strong sense of ownership and cohesion throughout the design and build process. The charity not only leaves behind excellent buildings, but also a society that has the ability to build for itself and create a positive future for generations to come.

Niamey, Niger

David said: “All the funds raised via our auction will directly support the charity’s work overseas. Take our current project in Niamey, Niger as an example, where literacy rates are lower than 30%. By creating a school that can comfortably accommodate 1,200 pupils, and involving the local community – including some of its senior students – in the construction process, we can help to tackle both literacy and employment challenges in one.”

The silent auction runs from 30 October through to 15 November, on the GiveFundraising platform.