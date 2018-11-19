David Hockney inspiration explored at Van Gogh Museum

Google+ 0 1

David Hockney recently broke sales records with the $90.3m painting Portrait of an Artist. But what inspires a top-selling artist? It’s another of the art world’s big hitters, according to the Van Gogh Museum.

The museum has a new exhibition planned for 2019.

‘Hockney – Van Gogh. The Joy of Nature’

Called: ‘Hockney – Van Gogh. The Joy of Nature’ the exhibition ‘demonstrates the unmistakable influence that Vincent van Gogh had on the work of David Hockney’.

What’s on offer is an insight into the both artists’ fascination with nature, their use of bright colours and their experimentation with perspective.

Monumental Yorkshire landscapes

Central to the exhibition are Hockney’s monumental Yorkshire landscapes. These are just part of the 120 works, including highlights such as the imposing The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire (2011) from the Centre Pompidou collection, Hockney’s intimate sketchbooks and his iPad drawings.

There’s even a new photographic portrait of David Hockeny, now 81 years old, by photographer Rineke Dijkstra especially for this exhibition.

Director of the Van Gogh Museum, Axel Rüger told ArtsCulture: ‘Hockney is one of the most inspirational artists of our time. This is the first ever exhibition to explore how Van Gogh influenced his work. It is an absolute honour to have the opportunity to organise an exhibition such as this.

‘Out of pop art, Hockney evolved into a painter of colourful landscapes, in which the influence of Van Gogh is evident. Hockey is an artist who always successfully captures the reality of nature and the people around him, as was Van Gogh. Both artists show how nature appears to them.’

Light, space and nature

The exhibtion focuses on David’s so-called ‘Yorkshire landscapes’, which marked a time when he was returning to his gaze to the environment of his native Yorkshire from Los Angeles. And they reveal thorough observations of the changing four seasons, and how light, space and nature are constantly in flux.

A clear link with Van Gogh

These often imposing landscapes show a clear link with Van Gogh’s landscapes, such as The Harvest (1888), Field with Irises near Arles (1888) and The Garden of Saint Paul’s Hospital (‘Leaf-Fall’) (1889). The stylised vertical lines of the tree trunks in the latter work by Van Gogh are analogous to the repetitive lines in Hockney’s The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire (2011).

David Hockney paintning “May Blossom on the Roman Road” 2009 © David Hockney Photo credit: Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima

Hockney on Van Gogh: ‘His paintings are full of movement. What people love about Van Gogh’s paintings is that all the brush marks are visible and you can see how they are painted.

;When you’re drawing one blade of grass you’re looking and then you see more. And then you see the other blades of grass and you’re always seeing more. Well, that’s exciting to me and it was exciting to Van Gogh. I mean, he saw very clearly’.

‘The world is colourful. It is beautiful, I think. Nature is great. Van Gogh worshipped nature. He might have been miserable, but that doesn’t show in his work. There are always things that will try to pull you down. But we should be joyful in looking at the world’. David Hockney

Hockney – Van Gogh. The Joy of Nature is on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, from 1 March to 26 May 2019. Get your tickets.

