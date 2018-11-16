If you’re in the image business, you should know the importance of using quality photo mounts

Google+ 0 1

Art at home is a joy, but you want it to look its best. Cadremont got in touch about how best to display your art work.

In the ‘image business’

We are David and Maggie Smith, a husband and wife team / business and partnership. We are semi professionals in the ‘image business’ and we create work not only for ourselves but for other people to enjoy as well.

In order for our artwork to look at its best the work doesn’t end with the final stroke of the brush, or when the photograph finally emerges from the photo lab.

A cutting edge

In order to achieve the best results possible there are a few other ares that need to be taken into account – and one of those things is the choice of mount that we use to give our work the cutting edge – no pun intended.

My partner and I have been working in the industry for a number of years now – I’m a photographer, she’s an artist – and we both recognise the importance of using high quality materials when creating work for sale.

More than aesthetics

You could be forgiven for thinking that this is merely a question of aesthetics, but it is far more than that. While photo mounts do indeed enhance the look of a piece, there are other reasons for choosing the correct type of mount too.

A question of longevity

Firstly, there is the question of longevity. For a piece of art to stand the test of time it will need to be framed with materials that will give the piece in question the best chance of surviving.

The main purpose of a mount is to create a space between the photograph, or print, and the glass that will house it. Keeping the artwork away from the glass will prevent any dirt, grime or condensation that may find its way onto the inside of the frame off of your picture.

Failing to keep a piece, especially photographs, away from the glass cover could result in damage to the contents. At best this could be just a surface blemish, at worst the piece could adhere itself to the glass altogether.

Although the purpose of the mount may seem obvious, many people neglect the necessity of choosing the correct mountboard material when they frame their artwork.

Mountboard material

It is often wrongly assumed that as long as the artwork doesn’t touch the glass, then the mount has done its job. While this is true to a certain extent, the material of which the mountboard is made is of equal importance. A good quality conservation mountboard should last for decades (many are guaranteed for 300 years) and protect your artwork for the duration of its lifespan.

My partner and I now insist on using 100% acid-free white core conservation mountboard on all of our pieces as it simply offers the best protection for our work.

Conservation mountboards

Having a mount that is 100% acid-free is imperative as it prevents any staining or leaking from the board onto the artwork itself. Added to this is the fact that conservation board just looks so much better, even to the layman.

It tends to sit better in the frame and, as they are generally a little thicker than standard mounts, they serve their main purpose of keeping the artwork away from the glass extremely well. Even the bevels are noticeably sharper, and they do not brown like so many of the cheaper alternatives available.

Conservation mountboards are also compliant with the Fine Art Trade Guilds standards, which gives the buyer the peace of mind that they deserve.

If you cherish your work

To sum up, and speaking from experience, we would not recommend anything else for mounting any piece of art that cannot be easily replaced.

If you cherish your work then only the best will do, and the best is a 100% acid-free, conservation standard white core mountboard.