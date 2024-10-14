New Contemporaries | ambitious and dynamic show back in Plymouth

Plymouth as a top host to the buzz of contemporary art is so underlined we’ve broken through the paper and started writing on our desk. And yet, the dynamic enthusiasm for the latest collection, show, events is undimmed. The focus is shining on the Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2024, which is at three venues in the city until December, when it picks up sticks and heads off to The Smoke. So, catch it in the South West, while you can!

Talking of new and fresh, this is the first time the New Contemporaries have been in the city in the exhibition’s 75 years since 1964 (we’ll leave it to you to do the maths).

The exhibition, which features 35 artists, is at KARST, The Levinsky Gallery at the University of Plymouth, and MIRROR at Arts University Plymouth.

Ambitious and dynamic

Donna Howard, executive director of KARST says: “New Contemporaries is a great opportunity for Plymouth to showcase the city’s ambitious and dynamic contemporary art scene at a local, regional and national level.

“The artists in this year’s New Contemporaries focus on themes and issues that are relevant to Plymouth and society more widely and we are excited about the conversations that will emerge as audiences visit the exhibition across the three venues.”

Urgent concerns

Works are arranged thematically at each venue offering an overview of urgent lived concerns, interests and social realities from this generation of artists.

Recurrent themes include mindfulness, consumerism, conviviality, environmentalism, geographical borders, and identity politics. A diverse range of mediums and approaches are featured including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, moving image and sound.

Wider audience

Since 1949, New Contemporaries has presented an annual exhibition of emerging and early career artists from UK art schools and learning programmes. The unique platform provides artists with an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience, alongside a programme of opportunities to support the development of their practice.

This year’s exhibiting artists are: Motunrayo Akinola, Libby Bove, Max Boyla, Molly Burrows, Fergus Carmichael, Mya Cavner and Edith Liben, Karen David, Roo Dhissou, Beverley Duckworth, Georgia Dymock, Tom Fairlamb, Farzaneh Ghadyanloo, Sara Graça, Dageong Han, Siomha Harrington, Anna Howard, Fi Isidore, Asmaa Jama and Gouled Ahmed, Laura Kazaroff, AC Larsen, Sophie Lloyd, Hazel O’Sullivan, Sun Oh, Sara Osman, Saul Pankhurst, Varshga Premarasa, Elliott Roy, Millie Shafiee, Sai Stephenson, Valentino Vannini, Joshua Whitaker, Danilo Zocatelli Cesco, and Yang Zou.

The exhibition will tour to the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London from 15 January to 23 March 2025.

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