Original Cornish art rental for business, designers and people

Original Cornish art rental is available in a new curated scheme from Cornish Gallieries, which aims to make Cornish art accessible and affordable to more people and companies.

Dedicated platform

Art coming out of Cornwall has a world reknown and now Cornish Galleries are offering a dedicated platform for contemporary Cornish artists featuring art rental.

More than 30 Cornish artists are represented with over 100 works of original art to choose from and there is a range of initiatives designed to make Cornish art more visible, accessible and affordable.

Try before you buy

The online service provides private and business clients with the ability to buy and rent original art, or “try before you buy”, and have it delivered direct to their door. Unlike online marketplaces that simply connect buyers and sellers, Cornish Galleries is a curated gallery and provides both clients and artists with a fully managed service.

Based in South East Cornwall, Cornish Galleries has been founded by Marielle Newton, an artist living, working and exhibiting in Cornwall, and Mark Gibbons who spent the best part of two decades heading up a leading online agency in London before relocating to Cornwall in 2012.

Original Cornish art rental

“There is a growing demand for original art – unique statement pieces – rather than mass produced prints. Original art creates one of a kind spaces with real personality and we hope that being able to enjoy original work in your home or business environment, easily and affordably, will make Cornish art much more accessible,” Marielle told ArtsCulture.

Curated approach

“Even well-established Cornish artists will benefit greatly from our curated approach and online expertise as we work to promote and market them effectively to wider audiences.”

Innovative services

Cornish Galleries is launching with several innovative services: original art rental and art for business.

In a first for original Cornish art, work may be rented for up to six months from as little as £40 a month. Choose to buy within a month and all your rental costs are refunded or decide later for a discount equivalent to half of all your rental charges to date.

“Rental is a great way for homeowners or businesses to enjoy a regularly refreshed selection of art with none of the costs or concerns of ownership.” says Marielle. “Being able to live with a piece before you buy it is a great incentive to experiment and experience new artists before committing to a purchase.“

Dedicated business solutions

As well as its services for private art lovers, Cornish Galleries provides two dedicated business solutions, which are usually fully tax deductible, to help companies and interior designers to transform spaces extremely cost effectively.

The first is an affordable self-service solution which lets companies and designers select, order and manage their art. Business orders are fulfilled, at no extra cost, by the team at Cornish Galleries rather than by the artists themselves so everything arrives in a single convenient delivery.

Specific requirements

The second provides a fully curated service where art is selected by the Cornish Galleries team based on a client’s specific requirements and display environment. The collection can be refreshed throughout the year for a simple annual subscription fee.

“Original art transforms spaces rapidly and extremely cost effectively. This includes working environments where great art not only inspires and motivates the workforce, it also communicates brand and company values to customers, suppliers and the community.



Flexibility

“The flexibility of our web platform and our rental offering make it easier than ever for businesses to enjoy the benefits of original art in the workplace,” says Mark.

“Interior designers too will find Cornish Galleries invaluable as a source of inspiring Cornish art that can be installed as a rental and subsequently purchased at the clients’ discretion.”

Explore the Cornish Galleries site to see what works are available.