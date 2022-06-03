The world can now experience the Freedom To Roam

0

Freedom to Roam’s mission is to bring people together through music, film and creative collaboration. Following a wonderful run of live dates of the projects multi-media show ’Rhythms of Migration’ Eliza Marshall (Peter Gabriel/Divine Comedy/Lion King), who spearheads the project, has announced an online event on Tuesday 7 June to give audiences the full Freedom To Roam music and film experience, wherever they are in the world.

The project celebrates interconnection through music and film, based upon seeing our humanity as part of nature – not separate from it. Climate change, compassion, human migration, animal rights, biodiversity, rewilding, mental health, our relationship to the land and each other all constellate within and around Freedom To Roam.

Following a successful run of Spring live dates in prestigious venues, Peter Gabriel/Divine Comedy/Lion King flautist and producer Eliza Marshall has announced an online event on 7 June to give audiences the full Freedom To Roam music and film experience, wherever they are in the world. The event will raise funds for the Born Free Foundation and also celebrates Virginia McKenna’s 91st birthday.

“Our recently completed Spring tour showed us how emotional and moving both the music and documentary could be to audiences.” says Eliza.

Eliza Marshall’s Freedom To Roam Celebrate Born Free Pioneer’s 91st Birthday on 7 June 7.30pm (UK time) – Online Event

7.30 ‘Connected’ documentary.

Music, empathy, and access to natural places are proven essentials for well-being. The Freedom To Roam live show encompass all three, beginning with a screening of the documentary ‘Connected’ made by multi-award-winning director Nicholas Jones (A Greenlander, You Are Here) and co-produced by Eliza. Beautifully shot and sensitively narrated, the film features Born Free founders Virginia McKenna and Will Travers, author and land access campaigner Nick Hayes, Alex McKenzie from the Lost Woods rewilding project, as well as suicide-survivor turned natural-wellbeing advocate Nick Ray.

8pm BREAK

8.15pm Live music with slow-moving backdrop

The second part of the show sees the award-winning Freedom To Roam album ‘The Rhythms of Migration’ played in full by its composers Eliza (Peter Gabriel/The Lion King), Catrin Finch (BBC Folk Award Winner), Jackie Shave (Britten Sinfonia leader) and Dónal Rogers (Ranagri/Tony Christie). Special guests Kuljit Bhamra MBE (award-winning Bhangra pioneer) and Robert Irvine (BASCA Award) join them and the performances fuse folk with classical via Africa, Scotland and India – crossing illusory borders, telling untold stories whilst simultaneously challenging us to see the world with new, and more hopeful, eyes. There’s also a stunning moving backdrop to this incredible live music, created by videographer Amelia Kosminsky.

Reviews

Live reviews have been hugely positive with journalist Carmel Thomason saying it “sparks both an appreciation of our planet and a motivation to protect it…it’s the rhythm of life and it’s wonderful” whilst some audience members were blown away, for example describing it as “an emotional rollercoaster. An evening to be remembered”, “an epic experience” and “absolutely amazing. Stunning film and music. Reminded me of what it is to be human”.



Virginia McKenna described the album as “an important and thought-provoking journey with some of the world’s top musicians”.

The event starts at 7.30pm UK time on Tuesday 7 June 2022. Tickets are £11 and can be purchased via TicketCo and the ticket is valid for up to two weeks after the event.

https://bit.ly/FreedomToRoamONLINEJune7