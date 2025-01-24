Van Huynh Company use noise and visual noise as a form of activism

Over the past 15 years, Van Huynh Company have brought challenging and political works to the UK dance scene. With his latest work Exquisite Noise Choreographer Dam Van Huynh pays homage and celebrate our ability to gather and unite in solidarity.

The company adopts both noise and visual noise as a form of activism.

Igniting political awarenes

The show borrows quotations from many activists, artists across art forms – visual arts, performance art, poetry, music – that have come before us and inspired us on the inherent danger of maintaining the status quo and the importance of igniting political awareness through deep listening and mutual understanding.

Quotations from artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Marina Abramovic, installation artist Allan Kaprow, and others were extended into the work as magnifying disruptors further amplifying a community of voices.

Personal, political, cultural

The piece has emerged as part of a series and follows DEP (2017), Re:birth (2022) – both presented at Exeter Phoenix – and In Realness (2022) embodying themes of self-discovery on a personal, political, and cultural level. Within the making process, the audience can discover comments from each of the previous works interwoven through a collage method.

“a sculptural, sensory experience piece”

“I envisage Exquisite Noise as a sculptural, sensory experience piece layered with movement, light and sound transforming the space into a sonic, physical, and visual cacophony,” Dam Van Huynh told ArtsCulture.

Exquisite Noise is supported using public funding by Arts Council England with further support from The Arts Centre at Edge Hill University, Pavilion Dance South West and Centre 151.

Exquisite Noise in Exeter Exquisite Noise is at the Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday 4 February. Check the times and get your tickets

The work will also be presented at Old Fire Station – Oxford on 7 February, Blackwood Miners’ Institute on 4 June and Trinity Centre – Bristol on 5 June. For more information visit: www.damvanhuynh.com/work/exquisite-noise

top image: Exquisite Noise by Dam Van Huynh. Courtesy of redManhattan Photography

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